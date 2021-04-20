>
Articles 

Vericel Corp (VCEL) President and CEO Dominick Colangelo Sold $2.3 million of Shares

April 20, 2021 | About: VCEL -2.39%

President and CEO of Vericel Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dominick Colangelo (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of VCEL on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $58.01 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company operates in one reportable segment: the research, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, used in the treatment of specific diseases. Vericel Corp has a market cap of $2.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.460000 with a P/E ratio of 1069.20 and P/S ratio of 20.88.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of VCEL stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $58.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.84% since.
  • President and CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of VCEL stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $51.01. The price of the stock has increased by 4.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of VCEL stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $51.4. The price of the stock has increased by 4.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VCEL, click here

.

