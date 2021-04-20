Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) EVP, CFO John T Mcginnis Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP, CFO of Manpowergroup Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John T Mcginnis (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of MAN on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $110.16 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.
ManpowerGroup Inc is engaged in the employment services industry. It offers permanent, temporary and contract recruitment services; assessment and selection services; training and development services; outsourcing services, and among others. Manpowergroup Inc has a market cap of $6.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $113.200000 with a P/E ratio of 263.26 and P/S ratio of 0.37. The dividend yield of Manpowergroup Inc stocks is 1.98%.
CFO Recent Trades:
- EVP, CFO John T Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of MAN stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $110.16. The price of the stock has increased by 2.76% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 11 Warning Signs with MAN. Click here to check it out.
- MAN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of MAN
- Peter Lynch Chart of MAN
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- SVP, General Counsel Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of MAN stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $105.47. The price of the stock has increased by 7.33% since.
For the complete insider trading history of MAN, click here.