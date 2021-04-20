Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) EVP, CFO John T Mcginnis Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP, CFO of Manpowergroup Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John T Mcginnis (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of MAN on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $110.16 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

ManpowerGroup Inc is engaged in the employment services industry. It offers permanent, temporary and contract recruitment services; assessment and selection services; training and development services; outsourcing services, and among others. Manpowergroup Inc has a market cap of $6.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $113.200000 with a P/E ratio of 263.26 and P/S ratio of 0.37. The dividend yield of Manpowergroup Inc stocks is 1.98%.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, General Counsel Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of MAN stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $105.47. The price of the stock has increased by 7.33% since.

