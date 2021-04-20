Cryo-cell International Inc (CCEL) Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy Bought $108,900 of Shares

Chairman, Co-CEO of Cryo-cell International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Portnoy (insider trades) bought 11,000 shares of CCEL on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $9.9 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $108,900.

Cryo-Cell International Inc is engaged in cellular processing & cryogenic storage. Its services include umbilical cord blood banking, umbilical cord tissue banking and umbilical cord blood and tissue banking prices. Cryo-cell International Inc has a market cap of $78.848 million; its shares were traded at around $9.880000 with a P/E ratio of 21.97 and P/S ratio of 2.65.

CEO Recent Trades:

