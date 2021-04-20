Argan Inc (AGX) SVP & CFO David Hibbert Watson Sold $696,274 of Shares

SVP & CFO of Argan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Hibbert Watson (insider trades) sold 13,187 shares of AGX on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $52.8 a share. The total sale was $696,274.

Argan Inc through its subsidiary operates in the power industry services segment. It provides a full range of engineering, procurement and construction services for power-generating projects. It also engages in industrial fabrication and field services. Argan Inc has a market cap of $837.255 million; its shares were traded at around $53.260000 with a P/E ratio of 35.37 and P/S ratio of 2.15. The dividend yield of Argan Inc stocks is 1.87%.

CFO Recent Trades:

