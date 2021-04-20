Springworks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam Sold $4.3 million of Shares

CEO of Springworks Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Saqib Islam (insider trades) sold 62,500 shares of SWTX on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $68.02 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Springworks Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $3.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.890000 with and P/S ratio of 91.74.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Saqib Islam sold 62,500 shares of SWTX stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $68.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Stephen P Squinto sold 1,568 shares of SWTX stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $75.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.53% since.

Chief Development Officer L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SWTX stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $68.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.26% since.

