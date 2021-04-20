EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent Biosolutions Inc. - EBS

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 18, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS), if they purchased the Company’s shares between July 6, 2020 and March 31, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Emergent and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ksfcounsel.com%2Fcases%2Fnyse-ebs%2F[/url] to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 18, 2021.
About the Lawsuit
Emergent and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On March 31, 2021, post-market, news media outlets reported that the Company’s employees at its Bayview facility had conflated or “mixed up” ingredients for the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, ruining up to 15 million doses of the J&J vaccine, and that this occurrence was not an isolated event but was part of a history of manufacturing issues at the Company’s plant.
On this news, shares of Emergent plummeted over 15% over the next two trading days, from a closing price of $92.91 per share on March 31, 2021, to close at $78.62 on April 5, 2021.
The case is Palm Tran, Inc. – Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1577 Pension Plan v. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. et al, 8:21cv955.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit [url="]www.ksfcounsel.com[/url].
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with NYSE:EBS. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:EBS 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:EBS
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:EBS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006230/en/