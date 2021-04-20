>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Amcor to report Third Quarter 2021 Year to Date Results

April 20, 2021 | About: ASX:AMC -0.33% NYSE:AMCR +0%

PR Newswire

ZURICH, Switzerland, April 20, 2021

ZURICH, Switzerland, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its year to date results for the nine months ended 31 March 2021 after the US market closes on Tuesday 4 May 2021.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 4 May 2021 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 5 May 2021. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:

866 211 4133 (toll-free)

Australia:

1800 287 011 (toll-free)

United Kingdom:

0800 051 7107 (toll-free)

Hong Kong:

800 901 563 (toll-free)

Singapore:

800 852 6506 (toll-free)

All other countries:

+1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)


Conference ID

9628874

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Investors:






Tracey Whitehead
Global Head of Investor Relations

Amcor
+61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790
[email protected]

Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor
+61 3 9226 9070
[email protected]



Media – Europe
Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications
Amcor
+41 78 698 69 40
[email protected]

Media – Australia
James Strong

Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 448 881 174
[email protected]

Media – North America
Daniel Yunger

KekstCNC
+1 212 521 4879
[email protected]

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-report-third-quarter-2021-year-to-date-results-301273241.html

SOURCE Amcor


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)