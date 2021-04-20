>
Hyundai Motor and BTS Jointly Celebrate Earth Day with New Hydrogen Campaign Film

April 20, 2021 | About: XKRX:005380 -0.43% OTCPK:HYMTF -3.78%

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2021

  • Hyundai Motor today revealed a video themed 'For Tomorrow We Won't Wait,' featuring BTS, to celebrate Earth Day
  • In the video, Hyundai Motor and BTS suggest eco-friendly practices in daily lives, highlighting Hyundai Motor's vision for a sustainable future
  • The video will be uploaded on Hyundai Motor's official YouTube and other SNS channels

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today released a video themed 'For Tomorrow We Won't Wait,' featuring pop icon BTS for Earth Day 2021 (April 22).

Hyundai Motor's hydrogen fuel cell SUV, NEXO with BTS, (from left) Jin, RM, Jimin, Jung Kook, j-hope, V, SUGA

This is Hyundai Motor's second Earth Day video starring BTS, the first of which was released last year, generating over 100 million views on YouTube. Hyundai Motor has collaborated with BTS on its global hydrogen campaign since last year to spread awareness on the importance of sustainable practices and the future of hydrogen as a source of clean energy under the slogan 'Because of You.'

"Hyundai Motor and BTS have continued to work together to spread the values of sustainability to the world," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor. "The MZ generation's growing awareness of how their lifestyle choices and purchasing decisions are impacting the environment has led them to seek greener solutions for their daily needs."

The video shows BTS members taking part in simple eco-friendly activities that can easily be incorporated into everyday routines, in an effort to encourage others to do the same.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-and-bts-jointly-celebrate-earth-day-with-new-hydrogen-campaign-film-301272202.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company


