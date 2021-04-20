>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate PPD, GFN, STL, KNL, PBCT; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

April 20, 2021 | About: NAS:GFN -0.11% NAS:PBCT -3.77% NAS:PPD +0.19% NYSE:KNL -0.73% NYSE:STL -7.51%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

(PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $47.50 per share. If you are a PPD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Rentals, Inc. for $19.00 per share in cash. If you are a General Finance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Webster Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Sterling Bancorp shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.463 of a Webster share for each share of Sterling Bancorp stock they own. If you are a Sterling Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Herman Miller, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller common stock for each share of Knoll common stock they own. If you are a Knoll shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to M&T Bank Corporation. Under the merger agreement, People's United shareholders will receive 0.118 of a share of M&T common stock for each People's United share they own. If you are a People's United shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
[email protected]
[email protected]
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-halper-sadeh-llp-continues-to-investigate-ppd-gfn-stl-knl-pbct-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301273229.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)