US Indexes Close Lower Again Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,821.30 on Tuesday with a loss of 256.33 points or -0.75%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,134.94 for a loss of 28.32 points or -0.68%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,786.27 for a loss of 128.50 points or -0.92%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 18.68 for a gain of 1.39 points or 8.04%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

The major U.S. indexes closed lower for a second day. Sentiment suggested investors were taking a cautious approach to this week's earnings deluge. Around 200 companies will report earnings this week, including 10% of S&P 500 companies.

On Tuesday's earnings calendar:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX): Revenue of $7.16 billion increased 24.1% year over year and beat estimates by $20 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.75 beat estimates by $0.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG): Revenue of $18.11 billion increased 5.2% year over year and beat estimates by $150 million. FQ3 GAAP EPS of $1.26 beat estimates by $0.07.

Travelers (NYSE:TRV): Earned premiums of $7.39 billion increased 2.2% year over year and missed estimates by $110 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.87 beat estimates by $0.49 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.73 beat estimates by $0.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): Revenue of $22.32 billion increased 7.9% year over year and beat estimates by $280 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.32 beat estimates by $0.22 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.59 beat estimates by $0.24.

In other news:

The Treasury held auctions for 52-week bills at a rate of 0.065% and 42-day bills at a rate of 0.010%.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) -1.28% on spring event announcements.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) says it will expand into car insurance. Stock down -3.68% Tuesday.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) up 0.26% with plans for vaccine approval in China.

Canadian National (CNI) down -6.76% on reports it also plans to bid for Kansas City Southern (KSU), battling an already agreed-to buyout from Canadian Pacific (CP).

The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.564%.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,188.21 for a loss of 43.79 points or -1.96%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,303.70 for a loss of 29.70 points or -2.23%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,569.54 for a loss of 236.11 points or -1.59%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,835.62 for a loss of 259.48 points or -2.34%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,666.77 for a loss of 37.41 points or -1.38%; the S&P 100 at 1,885.68 for a loss of 13.37 points or -0.70%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,809.30 at for a loss of 98.37 points or -0.71%; the Russell 3000 at 2,470.26 for a loss of 20.36 points or -0.82%; the Russell 1000 at 2,328.94 for a loss of 17.26 points or -0.74%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,164.52 for a loss of 361.67 points or -0.83%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 832.91 for a loss of 5.84 points or -0.70%.

About the author: