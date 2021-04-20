NHI Enters Into $50 Million Mezzanine Loan with Montecito Medical Real Estate

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:NHI) announced that it has entered into a $50 million mezzanine loan agreement with Montecito Medical Real Estate for a new medical office building fund named Montecito Two Rivers Fund, LLC (the "Fund"). The Fund will invest in medical real estate, including medical office buildings, throughout the United States and is expected to acquire up to $200 million of assets, including third-party secured financing and equity provided by Montecito. Montecito Medical Real Estate is a privately held company based in Nashville, TN, that specializes in healthcare-related acquisitions and has acquired more than $4 billion in medical real estate assets since its formation in 2006, including approximately $1.4 billion in the last 26 months.

NHI will earn interest on its loan with a current pay rate of 9.5% and accrue an additional 2.5% in interest to be paid upon certain future capital events, including asset sales and recapitalizations. Identifying and closing on the assets is expected to occur beginning in the second quarter of 2021 and continue until the fund is fully invested or two years. The term on the mezzanine loan will be for five years commencing on the earlier of full deployment of the mezzanine funds or two years, and includes two one-year extensions.

Eric Mendelsohn, President, and CEO stated, "We are excited to partner with one of the premier owners and operators of MOBs. I am also gratified to realize a long-term goal of doing more business in Nashville, the center of the healthcare economy in the United States."

Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical, added, "We look forward to working closely with NHI and leveraging our expertise in acquiring and operating medical office buildings anchored by dominant physician groups and health systems throughout the country."

About Montecito Medical Real Estate

Montecito Medical is one of the nation's largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions and funding the development of medical real estate. Montecito is a leading resource for both medical real estate owners and healthcare providers seeking to monetize or expand their holdings. Since 2006, it has completed transactions across the United States involving more than $4 billion in medical real estate. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Montecito has been named as a "key influencer in healthcare real estate" by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Healthcare Real Estate Insights.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted, and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

CONTACT:

Contact: Dana Hambly, Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: (615) 890-9100

