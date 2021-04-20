NHS Industries Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / NHS Industries Ltd. (CNSX:NHS) (the "Company" or "NHS")is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 7,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.22 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,540,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant . Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share, for a period of two years from the date the Units are issued.

If during the exercise period of the warrants, but after the resale restrictions on the shares have expired, the Company's shares trade at or above a weighted average trading price of $0.60 per share for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry time of the warrants by giving written notice to warrant holders that the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of providing such notice.

About NHS Industries Ltd.

NHS is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned BE Good plant based foods line up of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

Robert Nygren

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

(800) 970-2389

WWW.NHSINDUSTRIES.CA

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to completion of planned improvements on schedule and on budget, the availability of financing needed to complete the Company's planned improvements on commercially reasonable terms, delays in obtaining statutory and/or regulatory approval for production plans, the ability to mitigate the risk of loss through appropriate insurance policies, among others. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. These securities have not and will not be registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person unless so registered, or an exemption from registration is relied upon.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

SOURCE: NHS Industries Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com: