>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Franklin Wireless Corp. Investors

April 20, 2021 | About: FKWL -3.15%

Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Franklin Wireless Corp. ( FKWL) investors that acquired shares between September 17, 2020 and April 8, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

On April 9, 2021, the Company reported that, Verizon Wireless has issued a voluntary recall of Jetpack Hotspot devices imported by Franklin. Several news sources reported that some of the Company’s wireless devices had overheated and caused fire damage.

On this news, Franklin’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 9, 2021.

The case alleges that Franklin Wireless and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (1) Franklin's hotspot devices suffered from battery issues, including overheating, thereby presenting a fire hazard; (2) as a result, it was reasonably likely that Franklin's customers would recall their devices; and (3) as a result, Franklin would suffer reputational harm.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

ti?nf=ODIyMDcwNCM0MTMxMjU3IzIxOTU1Mjc=
87c40770-b780-4d52-b3b2-3a1a0a1c35fe

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)