West Fraser Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held virtually on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Voting Results for the Election of Directors

A total of 97,727,751 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 79.32% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes in Favour





Hank Ketcham 92,056,368 98 Reid E. Carter 92,693,811 99 Raymond Ferris 93,240,045 99 John N. Floren 92,908,935 99 Ellis Ketcham Johnson 93,238,823 99 Brian G. Kenning 93,142,595 99 Marian Lawson 93,543,822 99 Colleen McMorrow 93,521,087 99 Gerald J. Miller 93,331,760 99 Robert L. Phillips 87,927,088 94 Janice G. Rennie 90,661,597 97 Gillian D. Winckler 93,526,258 99

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company.

The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation ("Say-on-Pay") as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2021 was also approved, with 99% of votes cast in favour.

The Company

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

