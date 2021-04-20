>
West Fraser Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:WFG -3.26% TSX:WFG -2.4%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held virtually on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Voting Results for the Election of Directors

A total of 97,727,751 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 79.32% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director

Votes For

% of Votes in Favour




Hank Ketcham

92,056,368

98

Reid E. Carter

92,693,811

99

Raymond Ferris

93,240,045

99

John N. Floren

92,908,935

99

Ellis Ketcham Johnson

93,238,823

99

Brian G. Kenning

93,142,595

99

Marian Lawson

93,543,822

99

Colleen McMorrow

93,521,087

99

Gerald J. Miller

93,331,760

99

Robert L. Phillips

87,927,088

94

Janice G. Rennie

90,661,597

97

Gillian D. Winckler

93,526,258

99

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company.

The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation ("Say-on-Pay") as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2021 was also approved, with 99% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

The Company

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-fraser-announces-voting-results-for-the-election-of-directors-301273269.html

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.


