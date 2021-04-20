>
Broadridge Schedules Webcast and Investor Conference Call to Review Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on May 4, 2021

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:BR +1.87%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BR) is scheduled to release its financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended March 31, 2021 of fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Broadridge will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 4, 2021, to discuss the results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer, and Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer, will participate on the call.

To listen to the live event and access the slide presentation, visit Broadridge's Investor Relations website at www.broadridge-ir.com prior to the start of the webcast. To listen to the call, investors may also dial 1-877-328-2502 within the United States and international callers may dial 1-412-317-5419.

A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Broadridge Investor Relations website. Through May 13, 2021, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 passcode: 10155380 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 passcode: 10155380 for international callers.

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors:
W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
(516) 472-5129

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
(212) 918-6966

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-schedules-webcast-and-investor-conference-call-to-review-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-results-on-may-4-2021-301273300.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.


