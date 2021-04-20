>
Upstart to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on May 11, 2021

April 20, 2021 | About: NAS:UPST -5.9%


Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced today that its first quarter of fiscal year 2021 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the first quarter 2021 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at [url="]ir.upstart.com[/url].



Live webcast. The live webcast will be accessible on Upstart’s investor relations website, ir.upstart.com, and an archived webcast of the conference call will be available after the conference call.



Conference Call Dial In. To access the live conference call in the United States and Canada: +1 800-437-2398, conference code 6013867. To access the live conference call outside of the United States and Canada: +1 323-289-6576, conference code 6013867.



About Upstart



Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart-powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

