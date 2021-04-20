National Presto Industries Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $104.01 per share and the market cap of $734.2 million, National Presto Industries stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for National Presto Industries is shown in the chart below.

Because National Presto Industries is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 1.6% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. National Presto Industries has a cash-to-debt ratio of 46.10, which is better than 88% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. The overall financial strength of National Presto Industries is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of National Presto Industries is fair. This is the debt and cash of National Presto Industries over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. National Presto Industries has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $352.6 million and earnings of $6.67 a share. Its operating margin is 15.94%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of National Presto Industries at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of National Presto Industries over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of National Presto Industries is 1.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -6.4%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, National Presto Industries's ROIC is 19.82 while its WACC came in at 5.82. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of National Presto Industries is shown below:

In closing, The stock of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about National Presto Industries stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

