Central Bank & Trust Co Buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Cboe Global Markets Inc

Lexington, KY, based Investment company Central Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Central Bank & Trust Co owns 281 stocks with a total value of $586 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DKS, CTAS, SIVB, MKTX, SHM, MU, TRI, AMT, EZU, EWC, WDAY, BAH, EW, BLK, PATK, DOX, MCHP, MRVL, CHE, HRC, HCA, DNMR, CGNT, CGNT,

DKS, CTAS, SIVB, MKTX, SHM, MU, TRI, AMT, EZU, EWC, WDAY, BAH, EW, BLK, PATK, DOX, MCHP, MRVL, CHE, HRC, HCA, DNMR, CGNT, CGNT, Added Positions: VWOB, AMAT, TROW, EFA, ATVI, CLX, EA, IWM, UPS, EOG, HSY, DE, JPM, TMUS, PGR, MCO, AEP, SCHW, EBS, HOLX, KR, LOW, VTWO, TIP, ALL, IAU, PYPL, AVGO, CI, STZ, TSCO, FAST, MNST, VRTX, EBAY, DHR, GOOG, SYY, AEE, HAL, PH, KLAC, AMD,

VWOB, AMAT, TROW, EFA, ATVI, CLX, EA, IWM, UPS, EOG, HSY, DE, JPM, TMUS, PGR, MCO, AEP, SCHW, EBS, HOLX, KR, LOW, VTWO, TIP, ALL, IAU, PYPL, AVGO, CI, STZ, TSCO, FAST, MNST, VRTX, EBAY, DHR, GOOG, SYY, AEE, HAL, PH, KLAC, AMD, Reduced Positions: AGG, SPY, EFAV, CBOE, VNQ, DPZ, AAPL, NVDA, AXP, NEE, INTC, ABT, IYW, LRCX, NOW, VWO, ADBE, LMT, CVX, REGN, VZ, LDOS, V, NOC, TJX, MDY, AMZN, GOOGL, WMT, WM, XLV, INTU, ISRG, TXN, MTDR, VEA, BIIB, CMCSA, XEL, BMY, D, HON, SPGI, MRK, NFLX, QCOM, SYK, URI, PSX, CMBS, IVV, SCZ, COST, HUM, SBUX, TMO, VLO, IJR, TFC, CSX, DISCA, HD, ITW, LEN, MAS, NKE, PKG, PEP, CRM, TGT, DIS, FB, ZTS, BABA, ZM, IJH, VPL, XLY, T, ACN, ADP, BRK.B, BA, CAT, CSCO, KO, CMI, ECL, EMR, XOM, GE, GPC, JNJ, MKL, MCD, NVS, OXY, PPG, TRV, RTX, WSBC, WEC, WOR, LULU, PM, MRNA, CARR, IWB, XLB,

AGG, SPY, EFAV, CBOE, VNQ, DPZ, AAPL, NVDA, AXP, NEE, INTC, ABT, IYW, LRCX, NOW, VWO, ADBE, LMT, CVX, REGN, VZ, LDOS, V, NOC, TJX, MDY, AMZN, GOOGL, WMT, WM, XLV, INTU, ISRG, TXN, MTDR, VEA, BIIB, CMCSA, XEL, BMY, D, HON, SPGI, MRK, NFLX, QCOM, SYK, URI, PSX, CMBS, IVV, SCZ, COST, HUM, SBUX, TMO, VLO, IJR, TFC, CSX, DISCA, HD, ITW, LEN, MAS, NKE, PKG, PEP, CRM, TGT, DIS, FB, ZTS, BABA, ZM, IJH, VPL, XLY, T, ACN, ADP, BRK.B, BA, CAT, CSCO, KO, CMI, ECL, EMR, XOM, GE, GPC, JNJ, MKL, MCD, NVS, OXY, PPG, TRV, RTX, WSBC, WEC, WOR, LULU, PM, MRNA, CARR, IWB, XLB, Sold Out: IYY, DLN, USMV, NVAX, VIA, AMLP, FVD, RDS.A, BOE, WKHS, DIA, IYE, SCHB, VTEB, VYM,

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 453,957 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.34% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 255,915 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.15% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 368,720 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,734 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.62% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 33,861 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 43,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $341.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $507.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $529.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 453,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 50.40%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $128.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 81,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 2006.60%. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $176.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.76%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 149,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 76.19%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 61,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Clorox Co by 59.68%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $92.73 and $100.13, with an estimated average price of $97.32.

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $105.55 and $115.24, with an estimated average price of $109.67.

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Central Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.15%. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Central Bank & Trust Co still held 255,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 91.58%. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38. The stock is now traded at around $74.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Central Bank & Trust Co still held 4,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 82.4%. The sale prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Central Bank & Trust Co still held 6,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 99.4%. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $398.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Central Bank & Trust Co still held 35 shares as of 2021-03-31.