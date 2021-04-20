Piershale Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells ProShares Ultra S&P500, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Crystal Lake, IL, based Investment company Piershale Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells ProShares Ultra S&P500, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Piershale Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Piershale Financial Group, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWM, IJS, IJJ, IJT, MDY, SIVB, IVZ, TPR, DISCA, VIAC, HYMB, MUB, TNA,

IWM, IJS, IJJ, IJT, MDY, SIVB, IVZ, TPR, DISCA, VIAC, HYMB, MUB, TNA, Added Positions: LQD, HYG, FCX, LB, AAPL, PG,

LQD, HYG, FCX, LB, AAPL, PG, Reduced Positions: SCHX, DIA,

SCHX, DIA, Sold Out: SSO, IJK, QQQ, SCHG, IYM, ALGN, QCOM, PWR, GPS, FDX, ZNGA,

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 132,537 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 290,249 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 284,149 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 179,959 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2856.93% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 267,213 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2851.00%

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.67%. The holding were 132,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $99.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.65%. The holding were 290,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.53%. The holding were 284,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $126.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.72%. The holding were 139,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $486.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 36,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $507.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 4,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 2856.93%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.79%. The holding were 179,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2851.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.74%. The holding were 267,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 101.26%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 77,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 50.82%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.