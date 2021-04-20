Schwab Charitable Fund Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Travel+Leisure Co, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc

Investment company Schwab Charitable Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Travel+Leisure Co, Lululemon Athletica Inc, TJX Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Cambium Networks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwab Charitable Fund. As of 2021Q1, Schwab Charitable Fund owns 114 stocks with a total value of $972 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 553,920 shares, 30.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 292,059 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.66% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 167,427 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.73% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 50,107 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.42% Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 90,438 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.12%

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 168,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 82,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.72 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $120.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.563400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 125.66%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $229.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 292,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 118.83%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $316.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 33,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 75.73%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 167,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 81.87%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $595.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 76.17%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $280.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 37,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 69.12%. The purchase prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 90,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The sale prices were between $23.54 and $52.08, with an estimated average price of $39.68.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $19.45 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.35.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in CURO Group Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $13.09 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $15.