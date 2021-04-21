Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces Year End 2020 Financial Results and Exercise of Warrants

CALGARY, Alberta, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (“CSRI” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) announces the release of its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 including the filing of its 2020 annual audited Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), and Forms 51- 101F1, F2 and F3.



This news release summarizes information contained in the audited Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 and should not be considered a substitute for reading these full disclosure documents, and the Forms 51-101F1, F2 and F3, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s website at www.csri.ca.

CSRI is a natural resources company focused on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector of the energy industry.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(all amounts are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Three months

ended December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019



Average sales volumes of natural gas (mcf/d)



-



-



-



- Average sales price of natural gas ($/mcf) - - - - Petroleum and natural gas sales $ - $ - $ - $ - Operating netback $ (6,199 ) $ (68,573 ) $ (204,767 ) $ (304,586 ) Cash flow from operating activities $ (59,345 ) $ (252,443 ) $ (795,351 ) $ (1,169,546 ) Earnings (loss) and comprehensive loss $ (346,185 ) $ (105,565 ) $ (1,978,122 ) $ (1,421,434 ) - per share basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Capital expenditures $ 254,133 $ 83,172 $ 344,702 $ 179,833





As at December 31, 2020 2019



Working capital



$



464,264



$



588,325 Total assets $ 39,132,048 $ 38,595,074 Total debt $ - $ - Shareholders' capital $ 36,047,484 $ 36,377,845 Number of common shares outstanding 228,177,583 196,177,583

WARRANTS

CSRI is pleased to announce that all 20,000,000 of the share purchase warrants issued November 9, 2020 (with an expiry term of two year) have been exercised at a price of

$0.08 per warrant.

As a result of the exercise of these warrants, the Corporation now has 248,177,583 common shares outstanding.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s website at www.csri.ca .

For further information, please contact: Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.

Telephone (403) 618-2113

Louisa DeCarlo ( [email protected] )

