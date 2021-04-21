QIAGEN, in partnership with DiaSorin, announces the launch of the new LIAISON® LymeDetect® Assay based on QuantiFERON technology in countries accepting CE Mark for early diagnosis of Lyme Borreliosis

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) and DiaSorin (FTSE MIB: DIA) today announced the launch of the LIAISONLymeDetectAssay for markets accepting the CE Mark, as an aid to detect early Lyme Borreliosis infection (Lyme) on LIAISONanalyzer systems.Lyme is a tick-borne illness caused by thebacterium species, with different types of manifestations in the early phase: early-localized rash (the typical Erythema Migrans) and early-disseminated forms, where people may develop a different kind of rash, remain asymptomatic or have quite non-specific symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches.If the early infection is left untreated,might spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system becoming a chronic illness and evolving into severe complications. Late stage symptoms can include severe headaches and neck stiffness, facial palsy, arthritis with severe joint pain and swelling, intermittent pain in tendons, muscles, joints, and bones, heart palpitations or an irregular heartbeat (Lyme carditis), inflammation of the brain and spinal cord and pain.These long term effects may persist after a successful treatment course.Recent publicationsestimate that the total number of yearly cases in Western Europe could be as high as 230,000.The current diagnostic routine for early disseminated Lyme diagnosis uses serological testing for IgG and IgM antibodies detection (B cell response), followed by a confirmation using Western Blot in case of positivity or equivocal results.In the early stages of the infection, however, results can be unsatisfactory because patients often get tested at the onset of the disease, when visible signs of the tick bite or the presence of the tick itself are detected, but before the appearance of antibodies (IgG or IgM) against the pathogen. An undetected Lyme disease presents an increased risk of developing into a severe chronic disease. This presents a significant untapped diagnostic need.DiaSorin and QIAGEN have been collaborating to provide a solution to this diagnostic gap which significantly improves the sensitivity of testing in the early phase of Lyme borreliosis. The new LIAISON® LymeDetect® solution combines both humoral (detection of IgG and IgM antibodies) and cellular immunity through a specific interferon-gamma release assay, stimulated by specific Lyme peptides using QuantiFERONLymeDetecttechnology, providing significantly improved sensitivity and earlier detection of the infection.In clinical studies, the LIAISONLymeDetectAssay showed, within 21 days from the first evidence of infection, a sensitivity of to 74% versus that of existing alternative methods (ca. 49%). Moreover, the LIAISONLymeDetectAssay also demonstrated a high diagnostic specificity of 100%.By providing a tool which significantly increases the sensitivity in the early stages of the disease, the LIAISONLymeDetectcould help physicians identify and treat the disease earlier, minimizing the risk of late and chronic manifestation, with benefits for patients and a significant healthcare cost reduction, mainly due to shorter hospitalization and long-term care for late disease treatment.DiaSorin and QIAGEN worked together to co-develop the new LIAISON® LymeDetect®, an innovative solution for diagnosing Lyme disease, designed to be run on the LIAISON® XL and LIAISON® XS platforms. Under the development agreement, DiaSorin is responsible for commercialization of the new LIAISON® LymeDetect, while QIAGEN and DiaSorin are jointly responsible for development and production of the solution.said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN.commented Carlo Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of DiaSorin Group. “QIAGEN’s QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus for latent tuberculosis is registered in more than 75 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. QIAGEN’s QuantiFERON-TB Gold (QFT) and QFT-Plus tests are the gold standard blood tests for latent TB, with faster, less labor-intensive and more accurate insights than the century-old tuberculin skin test. The test can be automated on DiaSorin LIAISON® platforms. The QuantiFERON Product portfolio also includes tests for SARS-CoV-2 T-Cell immune response, CMV and QuantiFERON Monitor used for transplant applications. LymeDetect® is the newest expansion to this portfolio leveraging innovative CD4/CD8 T cell technology to enable immune response detection.Headquartered in Italy and listed at the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB Index, DiaSorin is a global leader in the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) field, with 26 companies, 4 branches, 5 manufacturing facilities and 5 research and development centers.For over 50 years, the Company has been developing, producing and marketing reagent kits used by diagnostic laboratories worldwide.The extensive diagnostic testing offer, made available through continuous investments in research, positions DiaSorin as the player with the broadest range of specialty tests available within the diagnostic market, and identifies the Group as the “Diagnostic Specialist”.More info at [url="]www.diasoringroup.com[/url]QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of December 31, 2020, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,600 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.qiagen.com[/url]Category: Corporate[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Flyme%2Fsigns_symptoms%2Findex.html+%0A[/url]Source: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fdoi.org%2F10.1093%2Fpubmed%2Ffdw017[/url]

