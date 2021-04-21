>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Facet Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

April 21, 2021 | About: VTI -0.92% VEA -1.66% BND +0.17% BNDX +0.18% VTV -0.76% VOE -0.95% SCHX -0.77% COST +0.59% SCHA -2.05% GOOGL -0.47% DIS -2.48%

Investment company Facet Wealth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Facet Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Facet Wealth, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $567 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Facet Wealth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/facet+wealth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Facet Wealth, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 427,327 shares, 15.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.63%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,649,012 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.37%
  3. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 902,831 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.96%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 556,823 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.28%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 355,061 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.75%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $371.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2279.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 427,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 1,649,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 56.28%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 556,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 902,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.75%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 355,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 229,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Facet Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.88%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3334.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Facet Wealth, Inc. still held 1,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Facet Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.6%. The sale prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $80.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Facet Wealth, Inc. still held 36,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Facet Wealth, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Facet Wealth, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Facet Wealth, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Facet Wealth, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Facet Wealth, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)