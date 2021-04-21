Facet Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

Investment company Facet Wealth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Facet Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Facet Wealth, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $567 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHX, COST, GOOGL, SCHA, DIS, QQQ, SCHG, TFI,

SCHX, COST, GOOGL, SCHA, DIS, QQQ, SCHG, TFI, Added Positions: VTI, VEA, BND, BNDX, VTV, VOE, VWO, IWN, LQD, MUB, SCHB, AAPL, VOO, SCHZ, SPYV, SPY, VNQ, SPLG, SCHH, AGG, TSLA,

For the details of Facet Wealth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/facet+wealth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 427,327 shares, 15.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.63% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,649,012 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.37% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 902,831 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.96% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 556,823 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.28% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 355,061 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.75%

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $371.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2279.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 427,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 1,649,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 56.28%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 556,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 902,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.75%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 355,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 229,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.88%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3334.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Facet Wealth, Inc. still held 1,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Facet Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.6%. The sale prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $80.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Facet Wealth, Inc. still held 36,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.