The stock of Allot (NAS:ALLT, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $17.4 per share and the market cap of $619.8 million, Allot stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Allot is shown in the chart below.

Because Allot is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 16.3% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Allot has a cash-to-debt ratio of 21.09, which is better than 73% of the companies in Software industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Allot at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Allot is fair. This is the debt and cash of Allot over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Allot has been profitable 1 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $135.9 million and loss of $0.27 a share. Its operating margin is -6.64%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Allot is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Allot over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Allot's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 74% of the companies in Software industry. Allot's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 39.7%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Allot's ROIC was -12.15, while its WACC came in at 5.10. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Allot is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Allot (NAS:ALLT, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 82% of the companies in Software industry.

