Invitation to Presentation of Immunovia's Interim Report January - March 2021

LUND, Sweden, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia will publish the company's interim report for the period January 1 - March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 16:00 CET. Investors, analysts and media are invited to a telephone conference with web presentation on the same day at 16:30 CET.

Patrik Dahlen, CEO, will present Immunovia and comment on the interim report followed by a Q&A session. The webcasted telephone conference will be held in English.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

Sweden: +46850558373

United Kingdom: +443333009267

United States: +18335268396

Belgium: +3224035851

Denmark: +4578150110

France: +33170750720

Germany: +4969222220377

Norway: +4723963688

Switzerland: +41225805976

Netherlands: +31107129162

Link to the webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/13844

Following the telephone conference, a recording will be available on Immunovia's website (www.immunovia.com).

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1. The final validation study was completed in Q1 2021. Commercial testing will begin in Q2 after the accreditation of Immunovia Dx Laboratory in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA.

IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

