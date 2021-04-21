Coty Lands Industry First With Sustainability Certificate for Lancaster Sun Care Products

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, today announced that Lancaster has become the first ever sun care brand awarded the prestigious C2C Certified[url="]Material+Health+Certificate+at+the+Silver+level[/url] from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

Provides optimal protection with Full Light Technology, which targets 100% of sun spectrum (1) (UVB, UVA, Visible Light and Infrared rays).







Gives a luminous and long-lasting tan which develops gradually thanks to the exclusive natural origin Tan Activator Complex, which stimulates the natural tanning process for a never-ending summer.







Helps reduce redness and the feeling of discomfort while protecting sensitive skin from sun damage, thanks to the new natural origin Sunsicalm complex.







Respects marine life, with an ocean friendly UV filter system and water-resistant formulas, while being respectful for the skin with minimalistic (2), vegan formulas, all in eco-designed packaging (3).







Provides ultra-sensorial and lightweight textures yet clean, that penetrates easily without leaving white traces with a transparent finish after application and a clean labelled fragrance.







For children, a convenient face and body spray that meets all their needs (anti-sand, wet skin application, tearless formula, water resistant and fragrance-free).















No sunscreen product can provide full protection against sun’s rays. Overexposure to the sun is a dangerous health risk.









Formulas contain on average 40% fewer ingredients than previous range/competitors.









Tubes/bottles contain at minimum 50% post-consumer recycled materials.







The award indicates that 100% of the ingredients in Lancaster Sun Sensitive collection –Lancaster’s first clean and vegan range, and its most environmentally friendly yet - meet the Institute’s strict criteria. In addition to recognizing the sustainable innovation behind the collection, the Certification serves as the foundation for further improving the sustainability and product safety of sun care products over time.Lancaster Sun Sensitive collection provides broad sun protection* targeting 100% of sun spectrum through a clean, minimalistic** vegan formula providing even sensitive skin with a delicate golden glow, preserved from redness and discomfort. The products also feature an ocean friendly UV filter system*** - all delivered in eco-designed packaging.****, said: “The C2C Certified Material Health Certificate by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute offers a solution to growing industry and consumer interest in knowing more about the chemicals used in products across their supply chains and avoiding chemicals of concern. By using the rigorous, globally recognized material health assessment methodology of the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard, the Material Health Certificate provides manufacturers with a trusted means of assessing, optimizing and verifying their product chemistries for safety and the environment. A C2C Certified Material Health Certificate is awarded to products that meet the Material Health requirements of the multi-attribute Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Product Standard. The certificate is valid for two years.,” said, said:“Product innovation is a crucial element of Coty’s journey to becoming a more circular business and creating a more sustainable and inclusive world – as set out in itsstrategy. Today’s announcement builds on the success of Calvin Klein’s first clean and environmentally conscious fragrance, CK EVERYONE,which achieved a Material Health Certificate at the Silver level from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute in April 2020.Last month, Coty announced a partnershipwith LanzaTech to introduce sustainable ethanol made from captured-carbon emissions into its fragrance products. LanzaTech captures industrial emissions and processes the waste gases into a new, more sustainable source of ethanol that is suitable for use in fragrances. Coty has set the goal of having the majority of its fragrance portfolio using ethanol sourced from carbon-capture by 2023.Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance and number three in color cosmetics. Coty’s products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit [url="]www.coty.com[/url].The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute is dedicated to powering innovation for the circular economy through products that have a positive impact on people and planet. Through the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Products Program, the Institute sets the global standard for products that are safe, circular and made responsibly. Cradle to Cradle Certified is used by many future-focused designers, brands, retailers and manufacturers across the value chain to innovate and optimize materials and products according to the world’s most advanced science-based measures for material health, product circularity, renewable energy and climate, water and soil stewardship, and social fairness. The Institute also powers the global shift to a circular economy through partnerships and collaborative initiatives that equip businesses, governments and other stakeholders with the technical solutions and knowledge they need to innovate the way products are designed and made. For more information about the Institute, visit c2ccertified.org. C2C Certified Material Health Certificate™ is a word mark licensed by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.Lancaster’s broadest sun protection respects the most sensitive skin’s needs:

