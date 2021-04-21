Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Dividend Timetable and Notice of 2021 AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company" or "Anglo Pacific") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces the timetable for dividends to be paid in 2021 and the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") and Form of Proxy for the 2021 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website, www.anglopacificgroup.com.

Dividend Timetable

The timetable shown below, sets out the dividend dates for the 2020 final dividend and the interim dividends for 2021.

Q4 2020 - Final Q1 2021 - interim Q2 2021 - interim Q3 2021 - interim Ex-dividend date 08-Jul-21 07-Oct-21 25-Nov-21 06-Jan-22 Record date 09-Jul-21 08-Oct-21 26-Nov-21 07-Jan-22 Payment date 18-Aug-21 10-Nov-21 22-Dec-21 16-Feb-22 Amount 3.75p* 1.75p 1.75p 1.75p

*subject to shareholder approval at the 2021 AGM

The final dividend for 2021 will be determined based on the results for the year and growth opportunities executed or being progressed, and will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2022 AGM.

Annual General Meeting

The 2021 AGM will be held at 10:00am on 26 May 2021 at the Company's registered office, 1 Savile Row (entrance via 7 Vigo Street), London W1S 3JR. In order to comply with the measures introduced by the UK government to limit the impact and spread of COVID-19, including the restriction on gatherings of more than six people indoors, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the AGM in person and should therefore vote by proxy.

The Board understands that beyond voting on the formal business of the meeting, the AGM also serves as a forum for shareholders to raise questions and comments to the Board. Therefore, following the AGM, the Board will hold a webcast meeting at 11:00am on 26 May 2021 for registered shareholders and their corporate representatives or proxies. This will include a short presentation from Patrick Meier, Chairman and Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer. Following the presentation, all members of the Board will be available to respond to questions from shareholders and their corporate representatives or proxies. Shareholders are invited to also submit any questions by email to [email protected] by 5.00pm (UK time) on 24 May 2021.

AGM Webcast

Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Company Name Anglo Pacific Event Title 2021 AGM Presentation Webcast Time Zone Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London Start Time/Date 11:00am Wednesday, 26 May 2021 Duration 60 minutes Webcast Link https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/60785f580386285386cc90ca



A hard copy version of the AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications on 27 April 2021. Shareholders who have not elected to continue to receive paper communications, will be sent a notification of the availability of these documents on the Company's website by post or, where they have elected, by email.

Anglo Pacific will submit to the UK National Storage Mechanism a copy of its AGM Notice in accordance with LR 9.6.1R. The documents will shortly be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

