>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Dividend Timetable and Notice of 2021 AGM

April 21, 2021 | About: LSE:APF -3.53% TSX:APY -1.21%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company" or "Anglo Pacific") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces the timetable for dividends to be paid in 2021 and the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") and Form of Proxy for the 2021 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website, www.anglopacificgroup.com.

Dividend Timetable
The timetable shown below, sets out the dividend dates for the 2020 final dividend and the interim dividends for 2021.

Q4 2020 - Final

Q1 2021 - interim

Q2 2021 - interim

Q3 2021 - interim

Ex-dividend date

08-Jul-21

07-Oct-21

25-Nov-21

06-Jan-22

Record date

09-Jul-21

08-Oct-21

26-Nov-21

07-Jan-22

Payment date

18-Aug-21

10-Nov-21

22-Dec-21

16-Feb-22

Amount

3.75p*

1.75p

1.75p

1.75p

*subject to shareholder approval at the 2021 AGM

The final dividend for 2021 will be determined based on the results for the year and growth opportunities executed or being progressed, and will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2022 AGM.

Annual General Meeting
The 2021 AGM will be held at 10:00am on 26 May 2021 at the Company's registered office, 1 Savile Row (entrance via 7 Vigo Street), London W1S 3JR. In order to comply with the measures introduced by the UK government to limit the impact and spread of COVID-19, including the restriction on gatherings of more than six people indoors, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the AGM in person and should therefore vote by proxy.

The Board understands that beyond voting on the formal business of the meeting, the AGM also serves as a forum for shareholders to raise questions and comments to the Board. Therefore, following the AGM, the Board will hold a webcast meeting at 11:00am on 26 May 2021 for registered shareholders and their corporate representatives or proxies. This will include a short presentation from Patrick Meier, Chairman and Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer. Following the presentation, all members of the Board will be available to respond to questions from shareholders and their corporate representatives or proxies. Shareholders are invited to also submit any questions by email to [email protected] by 5.00pm (UK time) on 24 May 2021.

AGM Webcast
Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Company Name

Anglo Pacific

Event Title

2021 AGM Presentation Webcast

Time Zone

Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London

Start Time/Date

11:00am Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Duration

60 minutes

Webcast Link

https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/60785f580386285386cc90ca

A hard copy version of the AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications on 27 April 2021. Shareholders who have not elected to continue to receive paper communications, will be sent a notification of the availability of these documents on the Company's website by post or, where they have elected, by email.

Anglo Pacific will submit to the UK National Storage Mechanism a copy of its AGM Notice in accordance with LR 9.6.1R. The documents will shortly be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

About Anglo Pacific
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641466/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Dividend-Timetable-and-Notice-of-2021-AGM

img.ashx?id=641466

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)