Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B11DNM70
Issuer Name
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Teck Resources Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Vancouver
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Canada
4. Details of the shareholder
Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?
Yes
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-Apr-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Apr-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
12.400000
0.000000
12.400000
210207179
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B11DNM70
210207179
0
12.400000
0.000000
Sub Total 8.A
210207179
12.400000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Is there proxy voting?
No
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
20-Apr-2021
13. Place Of Completion
Vancouver, Canada
