Epazz Holdings: ZenaTech Inc. Will Release a Cryptocurrency Hemp Cultivation Mobile App Using Its Bitcoin Wallet and Drone Mapping Software

ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet has been downloaded more than 10,000 times

CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. ( EPAZ), a provider of blockchain technology, a cryptocurrency mobile app, smart contracts and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that ZenaTech will release a cryptocurrency hemp cultivation mobile app using its ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet to allow hemp farmers to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency as a form of investments and to employ the Drone Mapping software to estimate the value of their crop.

The objective of the Cultivation Mobile App is to allow hemp farmers to create estimates of their crops’ value before planting the seeds. Using the Bitcoin wallet, hemp farmers will be able to use the data from drones to provide evidence to cryptocurrency investors of the health of their crops. This will allow farmers to raise capital by preselling their harvest. Investors will be able to access a daily and weekly log of the farm they have invested in to ascertain if they want to buy or sell cryptocurrency tokens associated with that farm.

The Cultivation Mobile App will provide robust tools to allow hemp farmers to manage their assets, equipment and labor. The Cultivation Mobile App will include a full range of financial analysis tools that provide powerful estimates to help investors make decisions on which farms to invest in and to assist farmers in managing their finances.

The Cultivation Mobile App will be part of the ZenaPay suite of cryptocurrency products and will assist farmers in tasks ranging from cultivating to seeding to harvesting and selling.

ZenaTech Inc. has released version four (v.4.0) of its ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet, which has more than 10,000 downloads.



About

Epazz Inc . ( www.epazz.com )

Epazz Inc. is a provider of blockchain apps and a cloud-based software company specializing in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include K9Sky.com kennel software, the Provitrac applicant tracking system and DeskFlex room scheduling software.

