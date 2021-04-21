The stock of Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of AUD 2.6 per share and the market cap of AUD 665.4 million, Bravura Solutions stock gives every indication of being possible value trap. GF Value for Bravura Solutions is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Bravura Solutions stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 2, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Bravura Solutions has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.48, which is in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Bravura Solutions at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Bravura Solutions is fair. This is the debt and cash of Bravura Solutions over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Bravura Solutions has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of AUD 252 million and earnings of AUD 0.118 a share. Its operating margin is 14.82%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Bravura Solutions is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Bravura Solutions over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Bravura Solutions is 1.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Bravura Solutions's ROIC is 8.80 while its WACC came in at 7.95. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Bravura Solutions is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Bravura Solutions stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

