OTC Markets Group Welcomes BGP Acquisition Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced BGP Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BGP.U; BGP.WT.U; OTCQX: BGPPF; BGPAF), a special purpose acquisition corporation, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

BGP Acquisition Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols "BGPPF" and "BGPAF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

We are very excited by the opportunity to make BGP Acquisition Corp equities available for trading on the OTCQX Best Market. OTCQX provides US investors with added visibility and trading options for otherwise difficult to access foreign equities. We are pleased to now make this opportunity available for US investors to access BGP shares and warrants. – Don Jennings, President

McMillan LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About BGP Acquisition Corp.

BGP is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time. For more information visit: www.bgpacquisition.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

