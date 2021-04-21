Halliburton Earnings, Revenue Beat in 1st Quarter

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) released its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on April 21.

The world's second-largest oilfield services provider recorded earnings and revenue beats courtesy of recovery in demand for oil. Additionally, earnings benefitted from cost cuts.

By the numbers

The Houston-based company reported adjusted earnings per share of 19 cents, topping analysts' estimates of 17 cents. The company recorded net income of $170 million, translating to a GAAP profit of 19 cents per share. That compares with a net loss of $1.01 billion, or $1.16 per share, recorded in the prior-year period.

The company booked first-quarter revenue of $3.45 billion, down 31% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts had expected revenue to be $3.37 billion.

Segment performance

In the completion and production segment, Halliburton recorded revenue growth of 3% sequentially to $1.9 billion on the back of high completion tool sales in Europe, Africa, the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America. In addition, higher simulation activity and artificial lift sales in North America propelled sales. This was partially offset by lower pressure pumping activity in Saudi Arabia and lower completion tool sales in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Drilling and evaluation contributed $1.6 billion in consolidated revenue, which surged 11% when compared with the previous quarter. The growth was primarily driven by higher services related to drilling and wireline in North America and the Eastern Hemisphere. This was partially offset by reduced drilling activity in Asia.

Revenue in North America stood at $1.4 billion, up 13% sequentially. The company's worldwide revenue was approximately $2 billion, which reflected a 2% growth when compared to the fourth quarter.

In a statement, President and CEO Jeff Miller said:

"The first quarter marked an activity inflection for the international markets, while North America continued to stage a healthy recovery. I expect international activity growth to accelerate, and the early positive momentum in North America gives me confidence in the activity cadence for the rest of the year."

Key developments

Halliburton recently rolled out SmartFleet, which is its first intelligent programmed fracturing system. SmartFleet persistently measures cluster uniformity as well as fracture geometry by connecting to the reservoir through underground sensing. The operator of SmartFleet gets a real-time fracture control while pumping by assimilating subsurface fracture measurements, live 3-D visualization and synchronized fracture decision-making and commands, which is unlike any other fracturing fleet.

Michael Segura, vice president of Product Enhancement, said:

"The SmartFleet system is the first of its kind, giving operators the ability to see and control how they land their fracs. SmartFleet represents a step-change towards intelligent fracturing that gives operators the ability to optimize fracture outcomes while pumping, allowing them to drive capital efficiency and asset performance."

The company did not provide any guidance figures for earnings or revenue.

