STAAR Surgical to Report First Quarter Results on May 5, 2021

April 21, 2021 | About: NAS:STAA +0.98%


STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye,today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after the market close.



STAAR will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific to discuss its financial results and operational progress. To access the conference call (Conference ID 4495547), please dial 833-350-1429 for domestic participants and 647-689-6661 for international participants. The live webcast can be accessed from the investor relations section of the STAAR website at [url="]www.staar.com[/url].



A taped replay of the conference call (Conference ID 4495547) will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call’s conclusion for seven days. This replay can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 for domestic callers and 416-621-4642 for international callers. An archived webcast will also be available at [url="]www.staar.com[/url].



About STAAR Surgical



STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 30 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or “ICL”, which includes the EVO Visian ICL™ product line. More than 1,000,000 Visian® ICLs have been implanted to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: [url="]www.discovericl.com[/url]. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at [url="]www.staar.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005262/en/


