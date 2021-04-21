>
Performance Food Group Company to Host Webcast of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:PFGC -3.53%


Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE:NYSE:PFGC) will host a live audio webcast at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5, to discuss its third-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. PFG will issue a news release with those results at approximately 7 a.m. ET that same day.



George Holm, PFG Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Hope, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.



The webcast will be available in listen-only mode on [url="]investors.pfgc.com[/url]. Pre-event registration is necessary. An archived copy of the webcast will be available later that same day.



About Performance Food Group Company



Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG’s success – from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG’s broad and diverse customer base. To learn more about PFG, [url="]visit+pfgc.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005265/en/


