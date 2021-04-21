CI Global Asset Management Announces ETF Name Changes and Risk Rating Changes

[url="]CI+Global+Asset+Management[/url] (“CI GAM”) today announced a series of changes to its ETF lineup, including risk rating changes and name changes. CI GAM also announced a risk rating change for CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool.
In the name changes, which affect 35 ETFs, “CI First Asset” will be replaced with “CI” only, removing the legacy First Asset name from the lineup.
“This change fully aligns our ETFs with the CI GAM brand, which represents the strength and expertise of a major asset manager,” said Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution for CI GAM.
“We have grown our ETF business to $12.5 billion in assets with 70 ETFs [as at March 31, 2021], maintaining CI GAM as one of the largest ETF providers in Canada. Our comprehensive lineup includes a diverse offering of actively managed and factor-based ETFs, as well as innovative options such as liquid alternatives and, as of this year, a bitcoin ETF and an Ethereum ETF. The name changes announced today are just part of our commitment to the continued enhancement and modernization of our ETF offering and the entire CI GAM lineup.”
Name changes
The following name changes will be effective April 22, 2021 and the ETF tickers will be unchanged:
* The series names for this ETF will be changed effective April 22, 2021, with the Common Units (FSB) being renamed ETF C$ Series and the US$ Common Units (FSB.U) being renamed ETF US$ Series.
Risk rating changes
The following risk rating changes are effective immediately and are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds, including ETFs. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.
About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI GAM is a subsidiary of [url="]CI+Financial+Corp.[/url] (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $240.6 billion in total assets as at March 31, 2021.
