CI Global Asset Management Announces ETF Name Changes and Risk Rating Changes





Current Name







New Name







Ticker Symbol







CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF







CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF







BXF







CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF







CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF







FDV







CI First Asset Active Credit ETF







CI Active Credit ETF







FAO, FAO.U







CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF







CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF







FAI







CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF







CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF







CXF







CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF







CI Canadian REIT ETF







RIT







CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF







CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF







NXF, NXF.B







CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF







CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF







FGO, FGO.U







CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund







CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund*







FSB, FSB.U







CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF







CI Global Financial Sector ETF







FSF







CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF







CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF







CGXF







CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF







CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF







FHI, FHI.B







CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF







CI High Interest Savings ETF







CSAV







CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF







CI Investment Grade Bond ETF







FIG, FIG.U







CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF







CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF







WXM







CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF







CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF







FXM







CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF







CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF







ZXM, ZXM.B







CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF







CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF







VXM, VXM.B







CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF







CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF







QXM







CI First Asset Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF







CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF







YXM, YXM.B







CI First Asset Morningstar US Value Index ETF







CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF







XXM, XXM.B







CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF







CI MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF







RWC







CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF







CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF







RWE, RWE.B







CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF







CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF







RWX, RWX.B







CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF







CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF







RWU, RWU.B







CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF







CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF







CESG, CESG.B







CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF







CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF







RWW, RWW.B







CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF







CI Preferred Share ETF







FPR







CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF







CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF







TXF, TXF.B







CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF







CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF







FLI







CI First Asset U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF







CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF







SID







CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF







CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF







CIC







CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF







CI Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF







CSY







CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF







CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF







FQC







CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF







CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF







FGB

















Ticker







Current Risk Rating







New Risk Rating







CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (Series A, Series F and Series I)







n/a







Medium







Low-to-Medium







CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF C$ Series)







CINF







Medium







CI Global Financial Sector ETF







FSF







Medium-to-High







High







CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF







RWE







Low-to-Medium







Medium







CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF







RWX







Low-to-Medium







Medium







CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF







WXM







Low-to-Medium







Medium







CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF







FXM







Medium







Medium-to-High







CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF







QXM







Low-to-Medium







Medium







CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF



















XXM







Medium-to-High







High







XXM.B







Medium







High





[url="]CI+Global+Asset+Management[/url] (“CI GAM”) today announced a series of changes to its ETF lineup, including risk rating changes and name changes. CI GAM also announced a risk rating change for CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool.In the name changes, which affect 35 ETFs, “CI First Asset” will be replaced with “CI” only, removing the legacy First Asset name from the lineup.“This change fully aligns our ETFs with the CI GAM brand, which represents the strength and expertise of a major asset manager,” said Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution for CI GAM.“We have grown our ETF business to $12.5 billion in assets with 70 ETFs [as at March 31, 2021], maintaining CI GAM as one of the largest ETF providers in Canada. Our comprehensive lineup includes a diverse offering of actively managed and factor-based ETFs, as well as innovative options such as liquid alternatives and, as of this year, a bitcoin ETF and an Ethereum ETF. The name changes announced today are just part of our commitment to the continued enhancement and modernization of our ETF offering and the entire CI GAM lineup.”The following name changes will be effective April 22, 2021 and the ETF tickers will be unchanged:The following risk rating changes are effective immediately and are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds, including ETFs. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI GAM is a subsidiary of [url="]CI+Financial+Corp.[/url] (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $240.6 billion in total assets as at March 31, 2021.

