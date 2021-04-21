>
CI Global Asset Management Announces ETF Name Changes and Risk Rating Changes

April 21, 2021 | About: TSX:CIX -0.72% NYSE:CIXX -1.43% TSX:RIT +0.44% TSX:CSY +0%


[url="]CI+Global+Asset+Management[/url] (“CI GAM”) today announced a series of changes to its ETF lineup, including risk rating changes and name changes. CI GAM also announced a risk rating change for CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool.



In the name changes, which affect 35 ETFs, “CI First Asset” will be replaced with “CI” only, removing the legacy First Asset name from the lineup.



“This change fully aligns our ETFs with the CI GAM brand, which represents the strength and expertise of a major asset manager,” said Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution for CI GAM.



“We have grown our ETF business to $12.5 billion in assets with 70 ETFs [as at March 31, 2021], maintaining CI GAM as one of the largest ETF providers in Canada. Our comprehensive lineup includes a diverse offering of actively managed and factor-based ETFs, as well as innovative options such as liquid alternatives and, as of this year, a bitcoin ETF and an Ethereum ETF. The name changes announced today are just part of our commitment to the continued enhancement and modernization of our ETF offering and the entire CI GAM lineup.”



Name changes



The following name changes will be effective April 22, 2021 and the ETF tickers will be unchanged:



Current Name



New Name



Ticker Symbol



CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF



CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF



BXF



CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF



CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF



FDV



CI First Asset Active Credit ETF



CI Active Credit ETF



FAO, FAO.U



CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF



CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF



FAI



CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF



CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF



CXF



CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF



CI Canadian REIT ETF



RIT



CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF



CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF



NXF, NXF.B



CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF



CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF



FGO, FGO.U



CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund



CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund*



FSB, FSB.U



CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF



CI Global Financial Sector ETF



FSF



CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF



CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF



CGXF



CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF



CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF



FHI, FHI.B



CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF



CI High Interest Savings ETF



CSAV



CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF



CI Investment Grade Bond ETF



FIG, FIG.U



CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF



CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF



WXM



CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF



CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF



FXM



CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF



CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF



ZXM, ZXM.B



CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF



CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF



VXM, VXM.B



CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF



CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF



QXM



CI First Asset Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF



CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF



YXM, YXM.B



CI First Asset Morningstar US Value Index ETF



CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF



XXM, XXM.B



CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF



CI MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF



RWC



CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF



CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF



RWE, RWE.B



CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF



CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF



RWX, RWX.B



CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF



CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF



RWU, RWU.B



CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF



CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF



CESG, CESG.B



CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF



CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF



RWW, RWW.B



CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF



CI Preferred Share ETF



FPR



CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF



CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF



TXF, TXF.B



CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF



CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF



FLI



CI First Asset U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF



CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF



SID



CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF



CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF



CIC



CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF



CI Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF



CSY



CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF



CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF



FQC



CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF



CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF



FGB



* The series names for this ETF will be changed effective April 22, 2021, with the Common Units (FSB) being renamed ETF C$ Series and the US$ Common Units (FSB.U) being renamed ETF US$ Series.



Risk rating changes



The following risk rating changes are effective immediately and are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds, including ETFs. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.







Ticker



Current Risk Rating



New Risk Rating



CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (Series A, Series F and Series I)



n/a



Medium



Low-to-Medium



CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF C$ Series)



CINF



Medium



CI Global Financial Sector ETF



FSF



Medium-to-High



High



CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF



RWE



Low-to-Medium



Medium



CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF



RWX



Low-to-Medium



Medium



CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF



WXM



Low-to-Medium



Medium



CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF



FXM



Medium



Medium-to-High



CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF



QXM



Low-to-Medium



Medium



CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF









XXM



Medium-to-High



High



XXM.B



Medium



High



About CI Global Asset Management



CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI GAM is a subsidiary of [url="]CI+Financial+Corp.[/url] (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $240.6 billion in total assets as at March 31, 2021.



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about mutual funds and ETFs is contained in their respective prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.



This document is provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal, legal, accounting, tax or investment advice, or construed as an endorsement or recommendation of any entity or security discussed. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Market conditions may change which may impact the information contained in this document. All charts and illustrations in this document are for illustrative purposes only. They are not intended to predict or project investment results. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies.



CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc. ©CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005345/en/


Comments

Please leave your comment:


