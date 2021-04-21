Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Q1 2021 Results

First Quarter Results

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Unaudited)







(in thousands, except per share data)















For the Three Months Ended















March 31,















2021















2020







Revenues







$







407,751















449,150















Operating costs and expenses:































Cost of services provided







336,619















387,156















Selling, general and administrative







39,987















30,017















Income from operations







31,145















31,977















Other income, net:































Investment and other income, net







1,807















(5,195







)







Income before income taxes







32,952















26,782















Income tax expense







8,299















6,592















































Net income







$







24,653















$







20,190















































Basic earnings per common share







$







0.33















$







0.27















































Diluted earnings per common share







$







0.33















$







0.27















































Cash dividends declared per common share







$







0.20750















$







0.20250















































Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding







75,003















74,658















































Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding







75,224















74,767

















HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(Unaudited)







(in thousands)















March 31, 2021















December 31, 2020







Cash and cash equivalents







$







123,654















$







139,330







Marketable securities, at fair value







125,773















125,012







Accounts and notes receivable, net







252,778















255,474







Other current assets







69,985















52,587







Total current assets







572,190















572,403







































Property and equipment, net







27,722















26,561







Notes receivable - long-term







31,795















34,417







Goodwill







51,084















51,084







Other intangible assets, net







17,146















18,187







Deferred compensation funding







46,981















46,825







Other assets







35,891















35,554







Total Assets







$







782,809















$







785,031







































Accrued insurance claims - current







$







22,702















$







21,610







Other current liabilities







124,205















140,650







Total current liabilities







146,907















162,260







































Accrued insurance claims - long-term







60,348















60,818







Deferred compensation liability







46,876















46,827







Other non-current liabilities







35,576















34,665







































Stockholders' equity







493,102















480,461







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







$







782,809















$







785,031





Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) (the “Company”) reported for the three months ended March 31, 2021 revenue of $407.8 million and net income of $24.7 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted common share. The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2075 per common share, the 71consecutive increase since the initiation of dividend payments in 2003.Ted Wahl, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The vaccine roll-out is proving to be a real game changer for the industry, as new COVID cases among patients and residents dropped over 90% between Q4 and Q1. Vaccinations have not only helped stabilize census but have also boosted morale for frontline caregivers and HCSG heroes, who continue their tireless efforts to protect those most vulnerable. And although the pace of census and overall industry recovery remains uncertain, immunization is a critical first step.”Mr. Wahl continued, “We delivered outstanding operational outcomes in Q1, and I’m extremely pleased with our strong start to the year. We remain laser-focused on the elements of our business within our control: successful service execution, customer satisfaction, systems adherence and regulatory compliance.”Mr. Wahl concluded, “Looking ahead, we will continue to closely monitor the path and pace of industry recovery and remain flexible in order to deliver the best possible outcomes on all fronts in Q2. While COVID remains a near-term headwind on revenue, some of the recent, more positive industry and customer data have provided us with improved top line visibility for potential growth opportunities in the back of the year.”Revenue for the quarter was $407.8 million, with housekeeping & laundry and dining & nutrition segment revenues of $215.1 million and $192.7 million, respectively. Revenue included $3.9 million of COVID-19 supplemental billings, primarily related to employee pay premiums passed through to customers.Direct cost of services was reported at $336.6 million, or 82.6%, below the Company’s historical target of 86.0%.Housekeeping & laundry and dining & nutrition segment margins were 13.1% and 10.4%, respectively.Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) was reported at $40.0 million, or 9.8%; after adjusting for the $1.3 million increase in deferred compensation, actual SG&A was $38.7 million, or 9.5%. During the quarter, SG&A was also impacted by approximately $2.0 million of legal and professional fees related to the previously announced SEC matter.The Company reported an effective tax rate of 25.2% and expects a 2021 tax rate of 24% to 26%.Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $3.5 million. This includes a $30.7 million decrease in accrued payroll.The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2075 per common share, payable on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2021. This represents the 72consecutive quarterly cash dividend payment, as well as the 71consecutive increase since the initiation of quarterly cash dividend payments in 2003. Additionally, the Company remains authorized to repurchase 1.7 million shares of our common stock pursuant to the previous Board of Directors’ authorization and expects to repurchase up to 1.0 million shares through February 2022.As previously disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has been conducting an investigation into the Company’s earnings per share (“EPS”) calculation practices. Following receipt of a letter from the SEC in November 2017 regarding its inquiry into those practices and a subpoena in March 2018, the Company authorized its outside counsel to conduct an internal investigation, under the direction of the Company’s Audit Committee, into matters related to the SEC subpoena. This investigation was completed in March 2019, and the Company has continued to cooperate with the SEC’s investigation and document requests since then. As previously announced, the Company and the SEC have recently commenced discussions regarding a potential resolution of the investigation, which focuses on periods prior to 2018 and expects to continue to work with the SEC in working toward a final resolution.The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The call may be accessed via phone at 877-395-7164. The call will be simultaneously webcast under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Investor Relations page on the Company’s website, [url="]www.hcsg.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website for one year following the date of the earnings call.

