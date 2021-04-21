>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

LAWSUIT FILED: FibroGen, Inc. Sued for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton

April 21, 2021 | About: FGEN +7.13%

BOSTON, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that a lawsuit for violations of the federal securities laws has been filed against FibroGen, Inc. ( FGEN) and certain of its executives. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at [email protected], or by phone at (617) 398-5600. The deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff is June 11, 2021.

After the markets closed on April 6, 2021, FibroGen admitted that prior disclosures regarding its safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors. FibroGen said it would conduct a “comprehensive internal review to ensure” that such errors do not occur again. On this news, FibroGen’s shares fell $14.90 per share, or approximately 43%, to close at just $19.74 per share on April 7, 2021.

If you purchased or acquired FibroGen securities between November 8, 2019 and April 6, 2021, you are strongly encouraged to contact the nationally-recognized law firm Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com) at (617) 398-5600, via email at [email protected], or to visit our website for information on the case. The deadline to move the Court to be appointed lead plaintiff is June 11, 2021. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country's financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm's lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com

