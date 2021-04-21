>
Quad to Host Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:QUAD -1.83%


Quad (NYSE: QUAD) will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5, to discuss first quarter 2021 results. The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President & CEO, and Dave Honan, Quad Executive Vice President & CFO.



The full earnings release and slide presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad’s website at [url="]www.quad.com%2Finvestors[/url]. As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question and answer session. Investors are invited to email their questions in advance to [email protected].



Participants may pre-register for the webcast by navigating to [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10155015%2Fe6ee4a26aa[/url]. Participants will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call on May 5, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.



Alternatively, participants without internet access may dial in on the day of the call as follows:



• U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508



• International Toll: 1-412-317-5424



An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Investors section of Quad’s website shortly after the conference call ends. In addition, telephone playback will also be available until June 5, 2021, accessible as follows:



• U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529



• International Toll: 1-412-317-0088



• Replay Access Code: 10155015



About Quad



Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation and strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company’s integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit [url="]www.QUAD.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005133/en/


