Columbia Care Recognized as 11th Fastest Growing Company on the Growjo 500 - New York City List

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) has announced today that it has been named as the 11fastest growing company on the Growjo 500 - The Fastest Growing Companies in New York City list.“It is incredible to be recognized amongst some of the most innovative and dynamic companies in our hometown of New York City,” says Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer of Columbia Care. “With the launch of our lifestyle brand, Seed & Strain, as well as multiple acquisitions to increase our scale, we have grown significantly over the past year. Our team’s passion for developing cannabis products and services that improve our patients’ and adult-use customers’ wellbeing, as well as elevating their experience with us, continues to flourish. We have exciting projects in the works for remainder of this year that will further our mission as an industry-leading cannabis company.”The Growjo 500 - The Fastest Growing Companies in New York City list highlights and predicts the fastest growing companies across the city. Columbia Care’s win was based on a custom algorithm that tracks growth indicators such as revenue, valuation increases, hiring plans and competitive analysis. This achievement comes after a year of substantial announcements, including Columbia Care’s virtual shopping system, Virtual.Care; the launch of national lifestyle brand, Seed & Strain; and the acquisitions of The Green Solution and Project Cannabis. Last year, Columbia Care also ranked in the top 1% of the Growjo 10,000 - The Fastest Growing Companies in the World List.The Growjo 500 list is selected from a group of booming companies across industries located in New York City. To see a full list of winners please visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fgrowjo.com%2Fcity%2FNew%2520York%2520City[/url]Growjo, the leader in identifying the list of the top growing companies in the world, utilizes more than 20 unique growth indicators to assimilate the Growjo 10000 every month. Growjo recognizes the top growing companies for their accomplishments through the algorithm-based list ranking, and offers the list to anyone interested in an easily formatted and free downloadable format. If you are interested in learning more about Growjo and how you can subscribe to updates and download the free list, visit Growjo.com.Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 114 facilitiesincluding 87 dispensaries and 27 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, capsules and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit [url="]www.col-care.com[/url].This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to its ability to execute on brand and product initiatives, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. Securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at [url="]www.sedar.com[/url] and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

