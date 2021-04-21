The Marcus Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Release Date and Conference Call

[url="]The+Marcus+Corporation[/url] (NYSE: MCS) today announced it will report results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 prior to the stock market open on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central/11:00 a.m. Eastern time.Participants may listen to the call live on the internet through the investor relations section of the company's website: [url="]www.marcuscorp.com[/url], or by dialing 1-574-990-3059 and entering the passcode 9054694. Listeners should dial in to the call at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call or should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 12, 2021, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and entering passcode 9054694. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website until its next earnings release.Headquartered in Milwaukee, [url="]The+Marcus+Corporation[/url] is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, [url="]Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url], is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,097 screens at 89 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavernby Marcus and Bistrobrands. The company’s lodging division, [url="]Marcus%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts[/url], owns and/or manages 18 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at [url="]www.marcuscorp.com[/url].

