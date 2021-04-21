>
PLBY Group, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021

April 21, 2021 | About: PLBY +4.38%

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. ( PLBY), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Listeners may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors. A replay will be made available following the event.

About PLBY Group, Inc.
PLBY Group, Inc. (“PLBY Group”) connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving more than $3 billion in global consumer spend annually across 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Contact:
Investors: [email protected]
Media: [email protected]

