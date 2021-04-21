>
Eos Energy Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

April 21, 2021 | About: EOSE -4.93%

EDISON, N.J., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ( EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced that it will release first quarter 2021 financial results before the U.S. market opens on May 12, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 705-6003, or for international callers (201) 493-6725. The call will also be webcast live from Eos's investor relations website at https://investors.eose.com.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’s investor relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on May 12, 2021, through May 19, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode will be 13718829.

About Eos
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable — and manufactured in the U.S. — it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos ( EOSE), visit eose.com.

Source: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

Contacts
InvestorsMedia
Ed YuenJames McCusker
[email protected][email protected]
