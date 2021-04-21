II-VI Incorporated Partners with the World Economic Forum

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated ( IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that it has partnered with the World Economic Forum as a member of the Advanced Manufacturing & Production Platform.



The partnership allows II-VI to connect, engage, exchange ideas, and learn from a powerful group of companies, innovators and pioneers, civil society, and academia. By partnering with the World Economic Forum, II-VI joins the many distinguished political, business, cultural and other leaders of society who are involved with the World Economic Forum to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. II-VI will support the World Economic Forum’s Advanced Manufacturing & Production Platform’s vision to ensure a future of advanced manufacturing and production that is inclusive, people-centered, agile, sustainable, and connected.

“With our significant manufacturing footprint around the world, II-VI is committed to participating as an industry leader in the evolution to Industry 4.0 worldwide,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., CEO of II-VI Incorporated. “Our partnership in the World Economic Forum, alongside other leading corporations, bears witness to this commitment. We look forward to engaging with the Advanced Manufacturing & Production Platform and other stakeholders in this vital work which is aligned with II-VI’s mission of enabling the world to be safer, healthier, closer, and more efficient.”

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation, striving in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

