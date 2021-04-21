THOR Industries' Pick Up America Initiative Invites Outdoor Lovers to Celebrate Earth Day by Cleaning Up Public Lands

ELKHART, Ind., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, THOR Industries (NYSE:NYSE:THO), the world's largest manufacturer of RVs, is reminding anyone who enjoys getting outside to join the pledge to Pick Up America and keep our shared outdoor spaces pristine.

Following a year that saw a dramatic increase in camping, RVing and the use of public lands, as the RV industry leader, THOR is committed to raising awareness for the importance of simply picking up. By mobilizing community members across the U.S. to do their part in keeping outdoor spaces clean, the company hopes to achieve their 2021 Pick Up America pledge goal of removing 150 tons of trash.

Initially launched in 2019, the Pick Up America initiative parallels THOR Industries' continued focus on reaching long-term sustainability targets and promotes actionable change for those who love to get outdoors. As of today, the program's inception goal of 50 tons of trash pledged has been exceeded by over 490% and counting.

"Over the past year, it has been inspiring to see the increased excitement around getting outdoors and connecting with nature," said Bob Martin, president & CEO of THOR Industries, Inc. "We also understand that this rise in usage can put pressure on our public lands. Through the Pick Up America initiative, it is our intent to provide an easy way for campers, RVers and outdoor lovers alike to do our part in keeping these lands clean for all to enjoy now and into the future."

To make an impact this Earth Day and pledge to be the difference by picking up, please visit PickUpAmerica.com. Participants should follow all local social distancing and safety guidelines, in addition to wearing gloves to safely pick up trash, monitoring children throughout the process and disposing of trash responsibly.

For an opportunity be featured on the Pick Up America website and show support for the initiative, participants can document their "pick up" by posting on their social channels using the hashtag #PickUpAmerica.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of RVs. Founded in 1980 by Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein with the purchase of Airstream, Elkhart, IN-based THOR has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions. For more information on the Company and its products, please visit: https://www.thorindustries.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thor-industries-pick-up-america-initiative-invites-outdoor-lovers-to-celebrate-earth-day-by-cleaning-up-public-lands-301273194.html

SOURCE THOR Industries