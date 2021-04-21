Ribbon's Partner Program Receives 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Exclusive rating recognizes companies offering state-of-the-art partner programs

PLANO, Texas, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that its partner program received a 5-star rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide.

"Partnering with Ribbon was the right decision for us," said Adam Ball, CEO, Cloud Revolution. "Their innovative solutions, comprehensive support and understanding of our needs are a tremendous asset to our business. We look forward to continuing this win-win relationship."

Ribbon powers many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise smart voice and data networks. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, our cloud-native solutions deliver secure, intelligent real-time communications for the cloud network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's portfolio enables Systems Integrators, Managed Service Providers and Value Added Resellers to help their customers modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes.

"The past year has highlighted the vital importance that today's cloud-centric collaboration solutions hold in business, education, government, retail, and more," said Crystal Ferreira, Ribbon's VP, Channel Sales & Global Programs. "Engaging with the Channel enables us to deliver the innovative, adaptable solutions that help solve today's business problems to a wider market. We're thrilled to have our program recognized once again."

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

CRN develops its annual Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IPand optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

