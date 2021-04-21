Viasat, 19Labs Collaborate to Deliver Real-time, Enhanced Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring Solution for Unserved and Underserved Communities

CARLSBAD Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, and 19Labs, a leader in remote telemedicine platforms, today announced a collaboration to deliver a real-time, enhanced telemedicine and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution aimed at providing affordable, comprehensive clinic experiences, where patients, clinicians and healthcare providers can securely connect and share healthcare information—even in the hardest-to-reach communities.

Beyond just videocalls, enhanced telemedicine replicates the clinical experience, integrating smart diagnostic devices to deliver vital real-time data during the consult, enabling medical staff to make better, more accurate assessments. The enhanced telemedicine solution leverages Viasat's reliable, high-speed satellite-based broadband service combined with 19Lab's cloud-based, HIPPA-compliant telehealth healthcare platform, to aid in secure doctor-patient communications where bandwidth-intensive diagnostic and health information can be safely and securely transmitted over Viasat's network.

19Labs point-of-care e-clinics are being installed throughout Latin America in unserved and underserved communities. In the U.S., 19Labs recently deployed eClinic kits to schools in Utah and with physician practices in Missouri to extend healthcare access funded by the original 2020 FCC CARES Act grant. Currently, 19labs is assisting healthcare and education groups prepare applications under the recently expanded 2021 FCC telemedicine grant program.

"Over the past year as the COVID-19 outbreak took over the world, we saw families in unserved and underserved communities globally struggling to receive a telehealth diagnosis or treatment due to a lack of connectivity," said Evan Dixon, vice president of global fixed broadband services at Viasat. "We continue to seek out cooperative opportunities to provide value where we can be part of a global healthcare solution. Through this initiative with 19Labs, we can deliver telemedicine access, set-up e-clinics and provide enhanced mobile patient care, which can help provide relief to those living in hard-to-connect locations."

"The COVID-19 pandemic exposed holes in the healthcare delivery system—both in the U.S. and globally," said Ram Fish, CEO of 19Labs. "With personal restrictions and social distancing prevalent, governments and healthcare organizations are now embracing the benefits of providing healthcare remotely into all communities while better utilizing their limited healthcare resources. By collaborating with Viasat, we believe their satellite-based internet service creates an opportunity to bring affordable, reliable telehealth services to people that have traditionally been without healthcare access. Our advanced telemedicine and RPM solutions—from comprehensive remote examinations to advanced diagnostics—deliver a seamless experience both for providers and patients. With the 19Labs GALE platform, we empower healthcare providers to deliver smarter, cost-effective, patient-centric care wherever the patient is: at home, in a community center or at school."

About 19Labs

19Labs is the leader in enhanced telehealth making healthcare accessible with effective, affordable telehealth point-of-care solutions for schools, pharmacies and communities globally. The Company platform, GALE, seamlessly integrates the industry best smart diagnostic devices, multi-vendor telehealth and remote patient monitoring into a single cost-effective solution. The company was founded in 2015, and is led by former Apple, Samsung, and Qualcomm executives. To learn more about 19Labs, visit: www.19labs.com

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

