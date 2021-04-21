Inhibikase Therapeutics to Present at Sachs 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease and related disorders inside and outside of the brain, today announced that Milton Werner, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on clinical measures of dosing pharmacokinetics and elaborate on IKT-148009's mechanism of action at the Sachs 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum being held virtually on April 28-30, 2021.

Dr. Werner will provide a corporate presentation, as well as participate in the Parkinson's & Movement Disorders panel discussion on Wednesday, April 28th, at 1:20 p.m. ET. In addition, Dr. Werner will separately present a corporate overview of Inhibikase.

About Inhibikase (www.inhibikase.com)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline focuses on neurodegeneration and its lead program for IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, intends to treat Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain. Inhibikase is currently performing its Phase I, randomized single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose, study to determine the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of IkT-148009 in older and healthy subjects. The Company is also advancing a novel drug delivery platform to treat certain forms of cancer at the same time as it is developing novel drugs for the treatment of neurodegenerative disease. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

Social Media Disclaimer

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The company intends to also use Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube as a means of disclosing information about the company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Inhibikase's current expectations and assumptions. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Inhibikase's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. One such uncertainty is that positive results from early clinical studies of our product candidates are not necessarily predictive of the results of later clinical studies and any current and future clinical trials of our product candidates. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth from time to time in Inhibikase's filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2021, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Inhibikase undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inhibikase-therapeutics-to-present-at-sachs-4th-annual-neuroscience-innovation-forum-301273319.html

SOURCE Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.