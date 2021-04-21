>
Ionis to hold first quarter 2021 financial results webcast

April 21, 2021 | About: NAS:IONS +3.05%

Webcast scheduled for Wednesday, May 5 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 21, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, May 5th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results and report on pipeline and business progress.

(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Interested parties may access the webcast at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A webcast replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-hold-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-webcast-301273211.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


