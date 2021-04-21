Avid and Dolby Deliver Industry First "Pro Tools Dolby Atmos Production" Course and Certification

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more mixing engineers, audio studio technicians, and audio professionals transitioning from traditional stereo and surround formats to Dolby Atmos®, Avid® ( AVID) and Dolby today announced a joint training course agreement to bring the first Pro Tools® Dolby Atmos training course and certification to market. Accessed through the Avid Learning Partners program, the self-paced, blended training course covering the integration of the Dolby Atmos Renderer with Pro Tools consists of 40 hours of self-learning, 18 hours of instructor-led training, held over 3 days, and a professional certification exam. Upon completion of the coursework and passing the exam, candidates will earn the Avid Certified Professional: Pro Tools | Dolby Atmos certification credential.



The new PT210D Pro Tools Dolby Atmos Production course will enable Pro Tools mixers to recognize the components of a Dolby Atmos content creation studio, and outline workflows for creating immersive audio in Pro Tools. They will also learn techniques for working with Dolby Atmos beds and objects, Pro Tools session management, Dolby Atmos Renderer configurations, and final delivery formats.

“The Dolby training course builds on Avid’s global training and certificate infrastructure. This course provides core learning opportunities to fill the need for Dolby Atmos training and validates the skills and competencies of sound technicians and engineers to prepare and deliver Dolby Atmos content,” said Rob D’Amico, Sr. Director of Product Marketing, Audio Solutions at Avid. “For students, this course addresses the lack of formal learning related to immersive audio. Launching the Pro Tools Dolby Atmos course and certification and building it into the Pro Tools learning paths and certifications accelerates their education and career path.”

“We’re thrilled to build on our longtime strategic collaboration with Avid by launching our first Dolby Atmos training and certification program,” said Rob France, Director, Customer Support, Dolby. “And the timing couldn’t be better. Content creators are showing increased interest in Dolby Atmos and the top streaming platforms are demanding more content be created in Dolby. This is true for not only film and TV, but also for music. In fact, the growth in music has been dramatic and as new Dolby Atmos enabled music services emerge, the demand for Dolby Atmos music will only grow.”

The training course, PT210D Pro Tools Dolby Atmos Production, is available from Avid at https://www.avid.com/courses/pt210d-pro-tools-dolby-atmos-production.

