SFLMaven Announces Strong eBay Auction Sales of $233,000 for Week Ended April 15th

Continued Famous Thursday Night Auction Success, Driven by Differentiated Jewelry Inventory, Drives Strong Sales and a Robust 7.9 Million Listing Impressions for the Week

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. ( OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, today announced that eBay auction sales in the week ended April 15th, 2021 totaled $233,000 spanning 217 products sold.

The continued robust sales growth was primarily driven by the continued success of the Company's "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event, which generated the majority of total sales from the widely followed SFL Maven eBay store. SFLMaven received a remarkable 7.9 million impressions on its listings in the week, driving 84,448 page views.

"We continued to realize strong sales momentum in the second week of April, realizing $233,000 in sales across 217 listings," said Joseph Ladin, Chief Executive Officer of SFLMaven. "We continue to see impressive bidding wars on our highest-value, luxury pieces such as a platinum 10.0CT diamond bracelet which sold for $5,405 or a unique Breguet Chronograph watch which sold for $8,600. We believe we can grow this lucrative, widely followed segment of our business as we continue to expand our sourcing capabilities."

Pictured Above: Platinum 10.0CT diamond 3-row line bracelet, which sold for $5,405.

Pictured Above: Breguet Chronograph Men's Watch, which sold for $8,600.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC:SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.sflmaven.com/ or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven.

